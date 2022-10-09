Morgan Stanley Cuts Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $31.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SYF. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.87.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,547,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,077,000 after buying an additional 423,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,720,000 after buying an additional 470,937 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

