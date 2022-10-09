MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.9% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $59,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

SPLV traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.19. 5,321,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,424,496. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.88. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $56.88 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.