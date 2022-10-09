MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Veritiv worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1,106.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritiv by 243.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VRTV traded down $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.18. The stock had a trading volume of 106,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,625. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.87. Veritiv Co. has a 52 week low of $85.57 and a 52 week high of $161.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 3.64%. Analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 21.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

