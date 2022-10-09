MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,448.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on PAG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

PAG traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.89. 619,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.65. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.58 and a 1-year high of $126.93.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.68%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Further Reading

