MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Takes $810,000 Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

SFM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.71. 993,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,463,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $35.34.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,154.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $76,796.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

