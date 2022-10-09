MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in APA by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,689,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,094,000 after buying an additional 820,623 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in APA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 19,504,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,123,000 after buying an additional 356,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in APA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,933,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,564,000 after buying an additional 414,886 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in APA by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after buying an additional 229,516 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in APA by 191.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Up 0.8 %

APA stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. 10,920,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,412,696. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

APA Increases Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s payout ratio is 5.62%.

APA declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of APA from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

APA Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.