Mother of Memes Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $48,622.00 (MOM)

Mother of Memes (MOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. Mother of Memes has a total market cap of $166,452.93 and approximately $48,622.00 worth of Mother of Memes was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mother of Memes has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One Mother of Memes token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mother of Memes alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Mother of Memes

Mother of Memes launched on September 13th, 2021. Mother of Memes’ total supply is 513,034,084,237,594 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,118,021,176,943,300 tokens. Mother of Memes’ official website is momtoken.io. Mother of Memes’ official Twitter account is @momtokenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mother of Memes is https://reddit.com/r/momtokenglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mother of Memes

According to CryptoCompare, “Mother of Memes (MOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mother of Memes has a current supply of 513,034,084,237,594 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mother of Memes is 0 USD and is down -16.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,707.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://momtoken.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mother of Memes directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mother of Memes should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mother of Memes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mother of Memes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mother of Memes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.