Mound Token (MND) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $132,267.00

Mound Token (MND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Mound Token has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Mound Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0453 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mound Token has a total market capitalization of $132,267.00 and $10,449.00 worth of Mound Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003271 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10525104 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010221 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Mound Token Token Profile

Mound Token launched on June 21st, 2021. Mound Token’s total supply is 2,717,604 tokens. Mound Token’s official Twitter account is @pancakebunnyfin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mound Token is mndvault.mound.finance. Mound Token’s official message board is pancakebunny.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Mound Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Mound Token (MND) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Mound Token has a current supply of 2,717,604 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mound Token is 0.04483968 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $579.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mndvault.mound.finance/.”

