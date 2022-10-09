M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stake Raised by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in M&T Bank by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 24,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.06. The stock had a trading volume of 734,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,992. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $141.49 and a 12 month high of $193.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.09.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.86.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

