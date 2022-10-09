M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) PT Raised to $240.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $222.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered M&T Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $280.00 to $238.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.86.

NYSE:MTB opened at $182.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.09.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 21,116 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,800,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

