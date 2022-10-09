My Master War (MAT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $27,024.36

My Master War (MAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One My Master War token can now be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. My Master War has a market cap of $27,024.36 and $22,492.00 worth of My Master War was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My Master War has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get My Master War alerts:

CalltoCombat (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003207 BTC.

Elysian (ELS) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TabTrader Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Investin (IVN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-Consoles (GAME) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00014754 BTC.

Monster Adventure Token (MAT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MirArc Chain (MAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00069806 BTC.

My Master War Profile

My Master War (CRYPTO:MAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2021. My Master War’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 tokens. The official website for My Master War is mymasterwar.com. My Master War’s official Twitter account is @mymasterwar and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling My Master War

According to CryptoCompare, “My Master War (MAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. My Master War has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 28,317,267.6208044 in circulation. The last known price of My Master War is 0.00676806 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $14,608.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mymasterwar.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My Master War directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My Master War should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My Master War using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for My Master War Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My Master War and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.