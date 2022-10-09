Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $14.50 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Compass Point decreased their price target on Navient to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. Navient has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $22.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.50 million. Navient had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 18.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Navient will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navient by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,333 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,373.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 670,016 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after buying an additional 491,644 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after buying an additional 425,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 696.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 312,434 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 273,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

