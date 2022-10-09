Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) PT Lowered to €57.00 at Barclays

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from €70.00 ($71.43) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nemetschek from €75.00 ($76.53) to €55.00 ($56.12) in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nemetschek from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.13.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $62.75 on Thursday. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $87.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.69.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

