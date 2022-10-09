Netvrk (NTVRK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $11.53 Million

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Netvrk has a market capitalization of $11.53 million and $420,133.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Netvrk token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001417 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Netvrk has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Netvrk Profile

Netvrk launched on May 20th, 2021. The official website for Netvrk is netvrk.co. The Reddit community for Netvrk is https://reddit.com/r/netvrk. Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Netvrk’s official message board is netvrk.medium.com.

Netvrk Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Netvrk (NTVRK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Netvrk has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Netvrk is 0.27966767 USD and is down -3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $553,904.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netvrk.co.”

