Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Newmont accounts for about 0.1% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.76.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $42.60. 9,018,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,263,121. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,840 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

