NEXT (LON:NXT) Price Target Lowered to GBX 5,700 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,200 ($74.92) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NXT. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,100 ($97.87) price objective on shares of NEXT in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,350 ($76.73) to GBX 5,500 ($66.46) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NEXT currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,262.50 ($87.75).

Shares of NEXT stock opened at GBX 4,457 ($53.85) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,864.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,093.27. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 4,457 ($53.85) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,440 ($101.98). The company has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.88.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 66 ($0.80) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.24%. NEXT’s payout ratio is currently 23.61%.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

