NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target Cut to GBX 5,700

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 6,200 ($74.92) to GBX 5,700 ($68.87) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,450 ($77.94) to GBX 5,200 ($62.83) in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup began coverage on NEXT in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised NEXT from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NEXT from GBX 7,280 ($87.97) to GBX 6,000 ($72.50) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6,531.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.70. NEXT has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $68.30.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

