Niftify (NIFT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $69,839.00

Niftify (NIFT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Niftify has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Niftify token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftify has a total market cap of $100,925.10 and approximately $69,839.00 worth of Niftify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Niftify alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Niftify

Niftify’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. Niftify’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,923,411 tokens. The official website for Niftify is www.niftify.io. Niftify’s official Twitter account is @niftify_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niftify Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niftify (NIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niftify has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 11,500,769 in circulation. The last known price of Niftify is 0.00850176 USD and is up 0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $472,833.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.niftify.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niftify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niftify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.