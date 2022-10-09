Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nintendo in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

NTDOY stock opened at $10.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.52. Nintendo has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $13.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88.

Nintendo ( OTCMKTS:NTDOY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Nintendo had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Nintendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $244,000. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 16,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nintendo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nintendo by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 92,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 33,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

