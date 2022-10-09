Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOG. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 0.2 %

Northern Oil and Gas stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $182,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 995,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,480,000 after buying an additional 296,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,688,000 after buying an additional 624,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

