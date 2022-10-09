Northland Securities Boosts Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $132.50

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $125.00 to $132.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FN. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.10.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $104.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.88. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $126.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 21,088 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,482,057.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 17,681 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,880,551.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,936,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,129 shares of company stock worth $12,818,755. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at about $26,203,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $33,032,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 90.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 413,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after purchasing an additional 196,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 21.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 977,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,271,000 after purchasing an additional 172,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

