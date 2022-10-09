Odyssey Market Cap Tops $672,251.70 (OCN)

Odyssey (OCN) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Odyssey token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $672,251.70 and approximately $256,159.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003225 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00069026 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10552437 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010254 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/ocn. The official website for Odyssey is www.ocnex.net. The Reddit community for Odyssey is https://reddit.com/r/odysseyocn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @odysseyocn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey (OCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Odyssey has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 8,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Odyssey is 0.00008408 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $215,915.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.ocnex.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

