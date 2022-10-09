OG Fan Token Price Tops $5.02 (OG)

OG Fan Token (OG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $8.83 million and $3.48 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OG Fan Token has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One OG Fan Token token can currently be purchased for $5.02 or 0.00025813 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OG Fan Token

OG Fan Token (CRYPTO:OG) is a Proof of Authority token that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757,909 tokens. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios. OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OG Fan Token is www.socios.com/og.

Buying and Selling OG Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “OG Fan Token (OG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. OG Fan Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 1,757,909 in circulation. The last known price of OG Fan Token is 5.09925838 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,600,305.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.socios.com/og/.”

