OIN Finance (OIN) Price Down 7.7% This Week

OIN Finance (OIN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. One OIN Finance token can now be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. OIN Finance has a total market cap of $525,264.90 and approximately $11,315.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About OIN Finance

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 tokens. The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @financeoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “OIN Finance (OIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. OIN Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 32,950,759.25693466 in circulation. The last known price of OIN Finance is 0.01589291 USD and is down -0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $8,114.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oin.finance/.”

