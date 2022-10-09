One Day In July LLC Acquires 77 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

One Day In July LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 112.2% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 236.2% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 7,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $212.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $207.97 and a twelve month high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $235.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

