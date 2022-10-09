One Day In July LLC Has $7.75 Million Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

One Day In July LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF comprises about 1.8% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. One Day In July LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $7,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $63.56 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.44.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.