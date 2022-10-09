One Day In July LLC Has $882,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

One Day In July LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $46.67 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $45.19 and a 1 year high of $70.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.17.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.