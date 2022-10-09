One Day In July LLC Sells 343 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

One Day In July LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 6.0% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $25,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $77.44 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.51.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.