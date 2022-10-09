Ontology (ONT) Market Capitalization Achieves $196.44 Million

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Ontology has a market capitalization of $196.44 million and approximately $17.78 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ontology has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.95 or 0.06789728 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00033963 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00086795 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00067522 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00018059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00030070 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology (ONT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Ontology has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 875,249,524 in circulation. The last known price of Ontology is 0.22482907 USD and is up 0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 166 active market(s) with $12,637,305.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ont.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

