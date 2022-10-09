Opium (OPIUM) Price Down 12.5% This Week

Opium (OPIUM) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. Opium has a market capitalization of $665,138.36 and approximately $47,300.00 worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000823 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Opium has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Opium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010241 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium was first traded on January 25th, 2021. Opium’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,161,204 tokens. Opium’s official Twitter account is @opium_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Opium’s official website is opium.network. The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opium

According to CryptoCompare, “Opium (OPIUM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Opium has a current supply of 0 with 4,161,204 in circulation. The last known price of Opium is 0.15905346 USD and is down -0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $42,244.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://opium.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.