Oppenheimer Weighs in on Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,195.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 18,117 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,342,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 129,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

