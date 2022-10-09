Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.95

Shares of Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.95 and traded as low as $3.60. Origin Energy shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 298 shares.

Origin Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

Origin Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0014 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

About Origin Energy

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

