Pando (PANDO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $157,937.00

Pando (PANDO) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Pando has a total market capitalization of $12.00 million and $157,937.00 worth of Pando was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pando has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pando token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pando alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pando Token Profile

Pando launched on July 1st, 2020. Pando’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. Pando’s official message board is medium.com/pando-software. Pando’s official website is pandosoftware.co. Pando’s official Twitter account is @softwarepando and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pando

According to CryptoCompare, “Pando (PANDO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pando has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Pando is 0.0046144 USD and is down -1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $36,952.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pandosoftware.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pando directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pando should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pando using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pando and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.