Parabolic (PARA) Trading 10,300.2% Higher This Week

Parabolic (PARA) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. Parabolic has a total market capitalization of $84,122.01 and approximately $41,710.00 worth of Parabolic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parabolic token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Parabolic has traded 10,300.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Parabolic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10511140 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010215 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Parabolic

Parabolic’s launch date was October 1st, 2021. Parabolic’s total supply is 876,302,879,841 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,125,691,253 tokens. The official website for Parabolic is parabolictoken.com. Parabolic’s official Twitter account is @parabolictoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Parabolic Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parabolic (PARA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Parabolic has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Parabolic is 0.0000001 USD and is down -2.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://parabolictoken.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parabolic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parabolic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parabolic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parabolic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parabolic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.