Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 93.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,726 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of BSV opened at $74.64 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

