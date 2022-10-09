Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Has $228,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,141 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $56.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

