Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 93.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,707 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,903,604 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,121 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,957,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 519.8% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 347,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 291,423 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL opened at $105.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.76.

