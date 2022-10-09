Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Purchases 377 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,617,000 after purchasing an additional 973,718 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 743,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,723,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares in the last quarter. Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 467,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,136,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 458,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 394,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDA opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $42.35 and a 52 week high of $58.17.

