Parallel (PAR) Trading Down 1.5% This Week

Parallel (PAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Parallel token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00005018 BTC on major exchanges. Parallel has a market cap of $7.42 million and $175,618.00 worth of Parallel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Parallel has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Parallel’s genesis date was January 20th, 2021. Parallel’s total supply is 7,185,111 tokens. The official message board for Parallel is mimodefi.medium.com. Parallel’s official Twitter account is @mimodefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parallel’s official website is mimo.capital.

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallel (PAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Parallel has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Parallel is 0.97765642 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $26,800.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mimo.capital.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parallel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parallel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parallel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

