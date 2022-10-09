Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Park City Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Park City Group Stock Down 1.4 %

PCYG stock opened at $4.94 on Thursday. Park City Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The company has a market capitalization of $91.24 million, a P/E ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.21.

Park City Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Park City Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Park City Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCYG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Park City Group during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Park City Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 31,566 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 93.1% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 43.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,606 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 61.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

See Also

