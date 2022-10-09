Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,127.50 ($25.71).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSN shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,930 ($23.32) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Persimmon to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 3,440 ($41.57) to GBX 1,700 ($20.54) in a research report on Monday, September 12th.

Get Persimmon alerts:

Persimmon Stock Performance

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 1,216 ($14.69) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 531.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,531.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,867.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.66. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,161.50 ($14.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,930 ($35.40).

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Persimmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Persimmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.