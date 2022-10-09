Phoenix Token (PHX) Hits Market Capitalization of $54,545.31

Phoenix Token (PHX) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One Phoenix Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenix Token has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phoenix Token has a total market cap of $54,545.31 and $39,062.00 worth of Phoenix Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix Token Profile

Phoenix Token (CRYPTO:PHX) is a token. Phoenix Token’s total supply is 176,406,168 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,959,585 tokens. Phoenix Token’s official message board is medium.com/phoenix-finance. The official website for Phoenix Token is www.phx.finance. Phoenix Token’s official Twitter account is @phoenix__phx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phoenix Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenix Token (PHX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Phoenix Token has a current supply of 176,406,168 with 32,959,585 in circulation. The last known price of Phoenix Token is 0.00153496 USD and is down -3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $42,511.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.phx.finance/.”

