Piper Sandler Cuts Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $41.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler to $41.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Shares of KHC opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,044,977 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 98.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 437,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after acquiring an additional 217,342 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 4.8% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 103.0% during the third quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 58,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 29,762 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 50.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 15.8% during the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

