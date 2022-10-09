Piper Sandler Trims ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Target Price to $17.00

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESSA Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a buy rating for the company.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ESSA opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. ESSA Bancorp has a one year low of $14.79 and a one year high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.77.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ESSA Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ESSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. On average, analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 323,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 42,126 shares during the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp Company Profile

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Featured Articles

