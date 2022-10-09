Piper Sandler Trims Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Target Price to $53.00

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler to $53.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point increased their price target on Washington Trust Bancorp to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of WASH opened at $46.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $60.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $53.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 31.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.23%.

Institutional Trading of Washington Trust Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter worth $108,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

