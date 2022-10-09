PIXEL NFT (PNT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $46,932.00

PIXEL NFT (PNT) traded 27.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One PIXEL NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PIXEL NFT has traded down 97.8% against the U.S. dollar. PIXEL NFT has a total market capitalization of $3,445.89 and approximately $46,932.00 worth of PIXEL NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,478.96 or 0.99995183 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006765 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003500 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00042169 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064186 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022285 BTC.

PIXEL NFT Profile

PIXEL NFT (PNT) is a token. Its genesis date was March 26th, 2022. PIXEL NFT’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 946,500 tokens. PIXEL NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_pixel_. The official website for PIXEL NFT is www.pixelnft.online/index.php/pixel-nft-token.

PIXEL NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PIXEL NFT (PNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. PIXEL NFT has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PIXEL NFT is 0.00363297 USD and is up 85.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pixelnft.online/index.php/pixel-nft-token.”

