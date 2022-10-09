pNetwork Market Capitalization Tops $22.82 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (PNT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. One pNetwork token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001211 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, pNetwork has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. pNetwork has a total market cap of $22.82 million and $2.42 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,469.22 or 1.00006440 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003549 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003372 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00042282 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010234 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00064081 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022338 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork is a token. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 96,775,229 tokens. The official website for pNetwork is p.network. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/ptokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @pnetworkdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling pNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork (PNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. pNetwork has a current supply of 96,775,228.7096. The last known price of pNetwork is 0.23831307 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,326,936.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://p.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

