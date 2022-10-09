Populous (PPT) Achieves Market Cap of $3.28 Million

Populous (PPT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Populous has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. One Populous token can now be bought for approximately $0.0616 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $191,638.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003247 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010270 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. The official website for Populous is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous (PPT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Populous has a current supply of 53,252,246 with 53,252,245.99438964 in circulation. The last known price of Populous is 0.06173182 USD and is down -7.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $189,096.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://populous.world/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.