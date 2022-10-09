Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays lowered shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $18.00 target price on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, up from their prior target price of $17.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James cut Poshmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush cut Poshmark from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Poshmark in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Poshmark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.21.

Poshmark Stock Performance

Poshmark stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a one year low of $8.97 and a one year high of $27.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.68 and a beta of -0.67.

Insider Transactions at Poshmark

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.40 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $71,240.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 1,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $33,130.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $71,240.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Poshmark by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,832 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 38,272 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Poshmark by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,095 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

