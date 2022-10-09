Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.70.

Precision Drilling Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Precision Drilling stock opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $775.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $29.26 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average of $66.41.

Institutional Trading of Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.28. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $255.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Precision Drilling will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 212.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Precision Drilling by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 35,287 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 85.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

